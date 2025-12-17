Inside Bovet 1822: The story behind the Recital 30 and Miss Audrey

There are times when a remarkable timepiece captures the very spirit of a maison, distilling years of vision, discipline and artistry into one defining gesture. On Nov 13, at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG), often likened to the Oscars of watchmaking, the Bovet 1822 Recital 30 clinched the Men’s Complication Prize. For discerning collectors, it was well-deserved recognition for the independent watchmaker that has long operated just outside the glare of mainstream luxury, creating some of the most distinctive and artistically ambitious timepieces in Swiss haute horlogerie.

For the seasoned connoisseur already immersed in the world of independent houses, Bovet is hardly a discovery. It’s a name that surfaces when conversations turn to metiers d’art, hand-engraved bridges, miniature painting, intricate guilloche and movements that are designed to be displayed as much as worn.

Under the ownership of Pascal Raffy, Bovet has been shaped into a truly vertically integrated manufacture. Between its historic workshops in Motiers, and movement and dial manufacture in Tramelan, the maison’s cutting-edge operation produces about 95 per cent of its components in-house, including the hairspring and regulating organ. This level of control is really about the freedom to pursue ideas that don’t need to chase mass appeal and where concepts can be wildly elaborate or quietly poetic, but always unmistakably personal.

Two distinctly different creations in Bovet’s current line-up embody this philosophy. The first is the Miss Audrey with a green guilloche dial, an ultra-feminine piece that pairs a richly engraved dial, diamonds and a strand of jade beads with a serious automatic movement and Bovet’s ingenious Amadeo convertible system. The second is the Recital 30, a world timer that finally tackles one of the horology world’s most persistent issues: the way Daylight Saving Time undermines the promise of “universal” timekeeping. Together, the timepieces showcase how Bovet turns the art of time into wearable masterpieces and why it remains a connoisseur’s secret for those who prize true craftsmanship over big mainstream names.