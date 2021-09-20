Can men wear brooches? SNL’s Bowen Yang says yes – at the Emmy's
The Saturday Night Live star made a splash on the Emmy’s red carpet in a floral Tiffany & Co brooch and a pair of sparkling silver platform heels.
It's no longer just for the ladies. Recently, Hollywood's menfolk have been stepping up their jewellery game. Case in point – Saturday Night Live (SNL) actor Bowen Yang rocked up to the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards with a floral Tiffany & Co brooch.
The brooch in question is a star-shaped Tiffany & Co Schlumberger Paris Flames brooch, with 18K yellow gold rays surrounding brilliant-cut diamonds set in platinum. The dazzling brooch was pinned onto a double-breasted suit jacket by Zegna. Yang also wore a Tiffany T True ring.
The brooch isn’t the only accessory that Yang is making headlines for. Yang also wore a pair of metallic silver platform heels by Brooklyn-based brand Syro.
This is Yang’s first-ever appearance at the Emmy Awards, and he sure is making his mark. The Australian-born, Chinese-American actor is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category.
After spending one season as a writer in 2018, Yang became the first Asian-American to join the main cast of SNL. He quickly became a fan favourite, going viral for his performances as the iceberg that sank the Titanic, American author Fran Lebowitz, Flint the SoulCycle instructor and more.
Yang also made it on the 2021 TIME 100 Most Influential People List. “As an Asian-American performer on such a high-profile show, [Yang has] taken on a stewardship role… We’re only really starting to see his potential as a performer and as a writer – he has so much to offer,” Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandro Oh wrote.
One of the best jewellery looks from this year’s Emmy Awards also came from Anya Taylor-Joy, who wore two diamond necklaces draped down her back.
The Queen’s Gambit star, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, brought sparkle to the red carpet wearing two Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti Diamonds by the Yard necklaces in platinum.
Dressed in Dior Haute Couture, Anya Taylor-Joy finished off the look with Tiffany diamond and platinum earrings, and a Tiffany bracelet and ring in platinum and 18K gold with unenhanced yellow sapphires.
You know who else has worn a diamond necklace down her back? Singapore's very own Joanne Peh at the 2021 Star Awards.
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross also had a standout style moment at the Emmy's, dressed in a red sequined, one-shouldered gown by Valentino Haute Couture.
The nominee for Best Actress in a Comedy accessorised the look with Tiffany earrings in 18K yellow gold and diamonds, diamond-encrusted Tiffany bracelets, along with several gem set Tiffany rings – an unenhanced yellow sapphire ring, ruby ring and spessartine ring.