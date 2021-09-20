Can men wear brooches? SNL’s Bowen Yang says yes – at the Emmy's

This is Yang’s first-ever appearance at the Emmy Awards, and he sure is making his mark. The Australian-born, Chinese-American actor is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category.

After spending one season as a writer in 2018, Yang became the first Asian-American to join the main cast of SNL. He quickly became a fan favourite, going viral for his performances as the iceberg that sank the Titanic, American author Fran Lebowitz, Flint the SoulCycle instructor and more.

Yang also made it on the 2021 TIME 100 Most Influential People List. “As an Asian-American performer on such a high-profile show, [Yang has] taken on a stewardship role… We’re only really starting to see his potential as a performer and as a writer – he has so much to offer,” Grey’s Anatomy actress Sandro Oh wrote.

