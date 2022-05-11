Power, performance and next-gen tech: An exclusive first look at the new Range Rover Sport

On that note, we’re also loving the luxury details (soft-closing doors, 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function, and proximity sensing feature where the vehicle unlocks as you approach, or automatically locks behind you as you walk away so you never have to worry if you locked your car or not) on this SUV that’s really a beast with peerless off-roading capabilities (other than its big brother, the Land Rover Defender, of course) we can’t wait to test when the vehicle rolls off the production line and arrives in Singapore by year’s end.

This is the first Range Rover to feature the new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control optimised for drivers to expertly – and comfortably – manoeuvre challenging terrains, powered by dynamic Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) technology that intuitively anticipates where traction is needed.

Paired with eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, cornering agility hits a new level with a suite of sweet features like All-Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Braking and the Electronic Active Differential, giving you the turning circle of a hatchback and the on-road agility of a much smaller car, which basically makes it all a whole lot more fun.

So we can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the new flagship V8 Twin Turbo variant, in particular, and go from 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds with 530 PS of power on tap. Add the Dynamic Launch feature for more visceral excitement.

There’s also six-cylinder extended range electric hybrids to look forward to, and a pure-electric propulsion coming in 2024 – all in S, SE, HSE and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production featuring a specially curated trim.