Are branded residences making a comeback in Singapore — and why is Asia-Pacific fuelling the boom?

If you’ve been keeping up with property news in Singapore lately, you may have noticed names like Aman and W making headlines with their “elevated living” branded residences.

But if you’re like me – a pragmatic Singaporean who counts value by the square foot and the number of steps to the MRT – you’re probably wondering: is there really a difference?

Isn’t it just a fancy serviced apartment? And why is everyone suddenly talking about branded residences again?

WHAT EXACTLY IS A BRANDED RESIDENCE?

A branded residence is a private home that carries the name, services and design DNA of a hospitality or lifestyle brand. Think butler-level service all day every day, without having to leave home.

Feel like eggs over easy, served to you in bed? Want to host a group of friends for a dinner party without having to lift a finger? Or perhaps you simply need someone to walk your dog?

“You can even call the concierge and ask them to book a private jet to fly you anywhere,” joked Jimmy Hui of IOI Properties, the developer behind the upcoming W Residences Marina View.

“A branded residence isn’t just a marketing partnership; there will be a clear contractual agreement that commits a brand to managing the building, maintaining standards and delivering a certain level of service for the lifespan of the building,” said Otto Twist, Southeast Asia director of international residential sales at Savills Singapore.

In return, the developers must ensure the building meets the brand’s specifications – from interior fittings and appliances right down to details like smoke alarms.