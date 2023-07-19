Breguet’s iconic pilot’s watches ‒ Type 20 and Type XX ‒ are back and better than ever

The invention of the tourbillon, Marie Antoinette’s most complicated pocket watch, women’s watches with royal pedigree, and a slew of stunning dress watches — these are accomplishments Breguet and its illustrious founder Abraham-Louis are perhaps most famous for. But that means it can be easy to miss the fact that the brand is also known for one of the most significant pilot’s watches in horological history.

Breguet was making chronographs suitable for military aviation from as early as the 1930s, but its most popular models were to come in the 1950s, when the French Air Force put out a call to watchmakers to create highly technical and hardy timepieces for its pilots. Breguet was one of the few to win the contract to build them, and the Air Force placed an order for 1,100 of them, known as the Type 20. So precise and reliable were these instruments that the French Navy ordered another 500 watches for its airborne wing, the Aeronautique Navale, in 1958. Two years later, Breguet delivered the Type XX, which had a 15-minute totaliser instead of a 30-minute totaliser found on its predecessor. It didn’t take long for the public to start coveting these robust and sporty models, so Breguet acquiesced, offering “civilian” versions of the Type XX models.