Breitling and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One bring F1 thrills to Singapore with Raffles City pop-up

Time is everything in Formula 1, and Breitling is bringing the speed and energy of the race to the heart of Singapore with the Breitling x Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Pop-Up.

Held from now till Oct 12 at Raffles City, the pop-up brings British motorsport and Swiss watchmaking together in one place. Expect a series of interactive experiences centred on speed, precision and engineering – from a reaction speed test that puts your reflexes to the test to a Formula 1 racing simulator that lets you take to the track in air-conditioned comfort.

To bring out your competitive side, the pop-up will also host a series of mini challenges. The Combined-score Challenge invites visitors to clock the highest combined score of the day across the racing simulator and reaction speed test, with the winner taking home a Breitling x Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team cap and vest.

The partnership is also reflected in an eye-catching photo wall featuring racing helmets from the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, offering visitors another glimpse into its world. Visitors can also meet Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso in person on Oct 7, between 5pm and 7pm.

Meanwhile, “B” Challenged by Breitling is a digital game that will put your precision skills to the ultimate test. Players have to stop a moving chronograph at 12 o’clock within a 60-second window, with points awarded according to the accuracy of each attempt. Each participant gets three official attempts a day, as well as unlimited practice runs. The game runs until 11pm on Oct 11, with a Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 as the top prize.