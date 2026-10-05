Breitling and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One bring F1 thrills to Singapore with Raffles City pop-up
Breitling and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One bring high-performance motorsport and Swiss watchmaking together at a race-inspired pop-up in Singapore.
Time is everything in Formula 1, and Breitling is bringing the speed and energy of the race to the heart of Singapore with the Breitling x Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Pop-Up.
Held from now till Oct 12 at Raffles City, the pop-up brings British motorsport and Swiss watchmaking together in one place. Expect a series of interactive experiences centred on speed, precision and engineering – from a reaction speed test that puts your reflexes to the test to a Formula 1 racing simulator that lets you take to the track in air-conditioned comfort.
To bring out your competitive side, the pop-up will also host a series of mini challenges. The Combined-score Challenge invites visitors to clock the highest combined score of the day across the racing simulator and reaction speed test, with the winner taking home a Breitling x Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team cap and vest.
The partnership is also reflected in an eye-catching photo wall featuring racing helmets from the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, offering visitors another glimpse into its world. Visitors can also meet Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso in person on Oct 7, between 5pm and 7pm.
Meanwhile, “B” Challenged by Breitling is a digital game that will put your precision skills to the ultimate test. Players have to stop a moving chronograph at 12 o’clock within a 60-second window, with points awarded according to the accuracy of each attempt. Each participant gets three official attempts a day, as well as unlimited practice runs. The game runs until 11pm on Oct 11, with a Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 as the top prize.
At the centre of the watch showcase is the Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. The timepiece is the first co-branded model born from the partnership, and is a limited edition of 1,959 pieces – a number referenced from the year of Aston Martin’s first Formula 1 entry.
The 43mm chronograph is unmistakably Aston Martin, with a Racing Green and carbon-fibre dial housed in a lightweight titanium case and punctuated by lime green accents. The F1 references continue on the leather strap, which takes its cues from a racing harness.
Turn the watch over and the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 comes into view beneath the sapphire-crystal caseback. The COSC-certified self-winding mechanical movement is fitted with a specially developed matte-black tungsten rotor bearing the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team logo. As a final touch, the caseback is engraved with “One of 1959” and “Instruments for Drivers”. The special-edition watch retails for S$15,200 at Breitling boutiques in Singapore.
The pop-up will run daily from 10am to 10pm at Raffles City Shopping Centre, #01-35, from now till Oct 12.