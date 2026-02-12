The brooch revival: 8 unique ways to style this versatile jewellery accessory
Over the decades, the brooch has evolved from a practical clothing fastener into a covetable fashion statement. Here are eight creative ways to pin it – on jackets, hats, hair, and more.
Once upon a time, brooches were an accessory you might uncover in your grandmother’s heirloom jewellery box. Today, however, they are enjoying a stylish revival, reemerging as one of fashion’s most versatile and expressive jewellery staples.
Look no further than at the red carpet, where brooches have been seen on stars such as Lewis Hamilton, Ayo Edebiri, Tessa Thompson and Rihanna. Once reserved for lapels and classic gowns, brooches now appear pinned to unexpected places – at the waist, along open backs, clustered on straps, or anchoring dramatic capes.
Yet long before it became a red-carpet statement, the brooch served both practical and symbolic purposes. Its origins can be traced back to the Bronze Age, where it started off strictly as a functional item used to secure clothing, made from simple materials such as flint, thorns and base metals.
By the Byzantine Era, brooches became something more decorative, often made with gemstones, enamelling and pearls. While still largely a functional item to fasten clothing, the level of craftsmanship used to create a brooch elevated it to a status symbol.
The Victorian era marked another turning point. Under Queen Victoria’s reign, brooches surged in popularity as women embraced them as canvases for intricate design and sentiment. Romantic motifs such as flowers, hearts, and animals flourished, and many pieces carried personal or emotional meaning, from love tokens to mourning jewellery.
Brooches reached a modern high point in the 20th century during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Her lifelong fondness for the accessory helped cement its place in contemporary fashion history. From an early age, the young queen was frequently seen accessorising her ensembles with sapphire- and diamond-encrusted brooches.
Today, of course, you don’t have to be royalty to wear a brooch. Here are some interesting ways to style them.
EMBELLISH A CASUAL OUTFIT WITH PLAYFUL DESIGNS
Who says brooches have to be saved for formal occasions? Playful, whimsical designs can instantly elevate a casual outfit. Pin a quirky piece to your little black dress or denim jacket for a fun pop of personality.
Van Cleef & Arpels’ Rose de Noel Clips are the perfect example of how a brooch can transform the simplest of outfits. Inspired by the winter-blooming Christmas rose, each clip evokes the image of delicate blooms swaying in the cold breeze, courtesy of six meticulously sculpted cabochon flower petals, each curved at different levels to create depth and movement. Equally eye-catching is the Lucky Summer Starfish Clip, which brings a touch of playfulness to any look.
ANCHOR AT THE FIRST BUTTON OF A SHIRT, SWEATER OR CAPELET
Fastening a brooch at the top button of a shirt, sweater or capelet is a subtle styling trick that instantly elevates a look. The best part? It works just as well for day as it does for evening.
Cartier’s Grain de Cafe brooch draws the eye instantly. It features a sculptural arrangement of polish gold and platinum “grains” inspired by coffee beans, imbued with diamonds for a touch of brilliance.
ACCESSORISE YOUR ACCESSORIES
Brooches are no longer relegated to coats and cardigans. Think of them as jewellery’s answer to layering: pieces designed to enhance other accessories rather than stand alone. Put one onto a scarf, belt, bag strap or even a hat to add depth, texture and personality to items you already own.
Pinning Van Cleef & Arpels’ Lucky Summer Boat Clip to a simple black cap from your wardrobe instantly transforms the look, adding a fun yet polished accent that feels both unexpected and effortless.
JAZZ IT UP AS A COLLAR PIN
Pinning a brooch to your collar is one of the effortless ways to elevate a classic shirt or blouse. You can also choose something more decorative to turn the collar into a subtle focal point.
Tiffany & Co’s striking Apollo brooch is sure to capture attention. Inspired by the eternal brilliance of the sun, it features striking orbs of platinum set with pave diamonds, along with 18k yellow gold rays that curve dramatically from the outer edges to the centre.
MAKE A STATEMENT ON THE LAPEL
The lapel is a classic canvas to show off a stunning brooch. Don’t be afraid to make a bold style statement by going with something maximalist. A unique piece can instantly command attention without overwhelming the look.
Tiffany & Co’s Bird on a Rock brooch is both iconic and visually striking. Introduced in 1965 by legendary designer Jean Schlumberger, it features a diamond-encrusted bird perched on a vibrant gemstone. This pink sapphire in particular provides a striking contrast on a classic navy jacket.
CLUSTER BROOCHES FOR AN ECLECTIC LOOK
Why stop at just one brooch? Group multiple pieces together to create an eclectic effect. Play with variations in size, shape and texture for visual interest. Tip: Odd numbers tend to work better together.
Styling not one but two Hermes Chain d’Ancre brooches creates a striking focal point. For added dimension, layer in the Filibustier brooch, a reinterpretation of the iconic Glenan logo from the nautical world.
TRANSFORM INTO A NECKLACE
The best way to take your brooch from day to night is to choose a convertible design. Created with discreet loops or hidden fittings, convertible brooches can be worn pinned or suspended on a chain styled as a pendant, offering multiple looks in one piece.
Worn as a transformable brooch, Cartier’s Panthere de Cartier multi-wear necklace immediately gives you a powerful presence. The panther’s sapphire and onyx spots catch light with every moment, transforming a effortless gown into a commanding statement.
WEAR IT AS A HAIR ACCESSORY
Brooches may be traditionally pinned to clothing, but they can also double as hair accessories when fastened onto headbands, barrettes or fabric-wrapped hair ties. In particular, it’s an elegant way to add sparkle to an updo or a swept-back look.
Secured into a sleek top-bun, Boucheron’s Fleche brooch in white gold with diamonds makes a sharp, sculptural statement with its arrow-inspired silhouette. The elegant accessory instantly elevates the hairstyle, turning a simple updo into a head-turning styling moment.
