The brooch revival: 8 unique ways to style this versatile jewellery accessory

Yet long before it became a red-carpet statement, the brooch served both practical and symbolic purposes. Its origins can be traced back to the Bronze Age, where it started off strictly as a functional item used to secure clothing, made from simple materials such as flint, thorns and base metals.

By the Byzantine Era, brooches became something more decorative, often made with gemstones, enamelling and pearls. While still largely a functional item to fasten clothing, the level of craftsmanship used to create a brooch elevated it to a status symbol.

The Victorian era marked another turning point. Under Queen Victoria’s reign, brooches surged in popularity as women embraced them as canvases for intricate design and sentiment. Romantic motifs such as flowers, hearts, and animals flourished, and many pieces carried personal or emotional meaning, from love tokens to mourning jewellery.

Brooches reached a modern high point in the 20th century during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Her lifelong fondness for the accessory helped cement its place in contemporary fashion history. From an early age, the young queen was frequently seen accessorising her ensembles with sapphire- and diamond-encrusted brooches.

Today, of course, you don’t have to be royalty to wear a brooch. Here are some interesting ways to style them.

EMBELLISH A CASUAL OUTFIT WITH PLAYFUL DESIGNS