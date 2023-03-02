Step out in style with Brunello Cucinelli's spring/summer 2023 collection for the discerning gentleman

Gentleman, if you think there is no place for a suit in your wardrobe anymore, think again. In a post-pandemic world, discerning individuals are increasingly ditching their sweatshirts and sloppy loungewear in favour of a more refined appearance to step out in style.

Additionally, a suit can easily form the foundation of your travel wardrobe, making it easy to look confidently pulled together in a crunch and for multiple events.

Naturally, luxury label Brunello Cucinelli – the atelier of choice for stylish gentlemen – is at the forefront of this evolving sartorial landscape. The secret of course, lies in how this revered designer marque has interpreted menswear suiting this season.

Instead of sticking to traditional (and frankly outdated) rules of formal wear, the spring/summer 2023 menswear collection focuses on evoking a sense of laid-back elegance and nonchalance that is already resonating strongly with its in-the-know A-list clientele that includes Prince William and Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos.