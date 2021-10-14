Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Obsessions

Want a piece of BTS’ Dynamite wardrobe? The band’s Grammys suits are up for auction
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Obsessions

Want a piece of BTS’ Dynamite wardrobe? The band’s Grammys suits are up for auction

The suits, worn by the seven-member group at the 2021 Grammy Awards, are expected to fetch between US$30,000 to US$50,000.

Want a piece of BTS’ Dynamite wardrobe? The band’s Grammys suits are up for auction

BTS in Louis Vuitton at the 2021 Grammy Awards. (Photo: Louis Vuitton)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
14 Oct 2021 11:14AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 11:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The looks worn by K-pop band BTS for their Grammy Awards performance earlier this year have hit the auction block.

The seven-member group – comprising Jungkook, Jin, RM, V, J-Hope, Park Ji-min and Suga – wore matching suits in black, white, orange and yellow to perform their hit song Dynamite at the awards show.

Related:

The suits will be sold at the upcoming MusiCares Charity Relief Auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions, set to be held on Jan 30, 2022. Proceeds go towards providing aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need.

The suits are expected to fetch between US$30,000 to US$50,00 (S$40,493 to S$67,488).

BTS perform onstage at the 2021 Grammy Awards. (Photo: AFP)

Three rings worn by J-Hope during the performance will also go under the hammer. The rings consist of a twisted double band in gold, a triple green gem sterling silver ring and a spiral gold-coloured sterling silver ring. They are expected to rake in between US$2,000 to US$4,000.

Other items set to hit the auction block are a white and gold long sleeve dress worn by Dolly Parton, a silver dress worn by Katy Perry and other outfits, memorabilia and signed CDs by Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Lionel Ritchie and more.

This is not the first time that BTS is taking part in the auction. The group previously donated the colourful ensembles worn in their Dynamite music video to this year’s auction. The outfits sold for a total of US$162,500, eight times more than the amount they were estimated to bring in.

The band's colourful ensembles for the Dynamite music video on display at the MusiCares Charity Relief auction on Jan 26, 2021. They eventually sold for US$162,500. (Photo: AFP)

Considering BTS unwavering popularity, we reckon the band's Grammys outfits will surely surpass their estimate price, too.

 

Related:

Source: CNA/st

Related Topics

Luxury Looks celebrity fashion Music BTS K-pop

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us