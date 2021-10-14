Want a piece of BTS’ Dynamite wardrobe? The band’s Grammys suits are up for auction

Three rings worn by J-Hope during the performance will also go under the hammer. The rings consist of a twisted double band in gold, a triple green gem sterling silver ring and a spiral gold-coloured sterling silver ring. They are expected to rake in between US$2,000 to US$4,000.

Other items set to hit the auction block are a white and gold long sleeve dress worn by Dolly Parton, a silver dress worn by Katy Perry and other outfits, memorabilia and signed CDs by Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Lionel Ritchie and more.

This is not the first time that BTS is taking part in the auction. The group previously donated the colourful ensembles worn in their Dynamite music video to this year’s auction. The outfits sold for a total of US$162,500, eight times more than the amount they were estimated to bring in.