K-pop star Jimin of BTS is Tiffany & Co’s latest house ambassador

Jimin, vocalist for BTS, is Tiffany & Co’s latest brand ambassador, the jewellery house announced on Thursday (Mar 2).

Jimin joins the likes of other Asian celebrities such as Blackpink’s Rose and Chinese singer Jackson Yee, who have been fronting campaigns for the brand in recent years. Jimin will make his debut in Tiffany campaigns later this year.

The house described Jimin as the “perfect ambassador for the luxury jeweller” in a press release, attributing it to his “unique style and worldwide influence”.