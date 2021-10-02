New property launch: A 'bungalow-inspired' condo in District 10

Could Jervois Mansion, a newly launched freehold residential project by developer Kimen Group, be the next best thing?

Located in the prime District 10 enclave of Jervois Road, the property is a redevelopment of the former 38-year-old Jervois Mansions. Situated at 18 Jervois Road, right across the road from the High Commission of Malaysia, Jervois Mansions featured 32 units spread across three four-storey blocks. It was a redevelopment of three former GCBs.

Jervois Mansion bears almost the same name as its predecessor, albeit with one slight change. The ‘s’ in Mansions has been dropped. This was deliberate, Arthur Aw, Executive Director of Kimen Group, shared with CNA Luxury. At the new development, he wants residents to feel like they are part of one community.

Aw's father, the late Aw Kim Chen and founder of Kimen Group, was the developer of Jervois Mansions.

The new Jervois Mansion, which opens for VIP viewing on Oct 2 and public launch on Oct 16, will have 130 apartments housed in a total of six blocks. Due to the property’s proximity to the Bishopsgate-Chatsworth GCB area, it has to be a low-rise residential development, and thus each block is only five storeys high.

BUNGALOW-INSPIRED LIVING

One of the property’s key selling points is that “it provides the resident with a bungalow-inspired living experience," said Aw. “I think that is very rare in Singapore, as developments are getting higher and higher. You pay a very expensive price but all you see is the view of a concrete jungle. We’ve lost the benefits of living close to ground.”

The design team of the development is led by Christopher Lee, co-founder of Serie Architects. Several elements of bungalow living have been retained in Jervois Mansion. For example, each unit will be shrouded in veranda-like sky planters. Each of the six blocks is also nestled loosely within nature, with ample outdoor garden spaces in the development offering fresh air, natural lighting and lush greenery.