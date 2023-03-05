Can Burberry’s new creative director Daniel Lee make Britain cool again?

Daniel Lee, the new chief creative officer of Burberry, unveiled his first runway show in London on Feb 20 (Mon), which is meant to help turn the British luxury brand into a £4bn business.

Held in a vast tent pitched in Kennington Park, it had all the fizz and thrill of a big debut, with an eclectic mix of guests in attendance.

The film director of Elvis, Baz Luhrmann, was there alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour and former Burberry designer and chief executive Christopher Bailey. Activist Bianca Jagger, actress Selma Blair and artists Skepta and Shygirl, who both starred in Burberry’s first campaign under Lee, were served hot toddies and vegan hot chocolate out of stainless steel mugs as if in south London for a night of branded glamping.