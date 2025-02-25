Burberry winter collection draws on British country homes, equestrian styles

Burberry's winter 2025 collection, presented on Monday (Feb 24) at London's Tate Britain museum, drew on country estates and featured leather trench coats, velvet brocade suits and equestrian styles like jodhpur trousers and high leather boots.

A star-studded cast including Naomi Campbell, actors Lesley Manville, Richard E Grant and Elizabeth McGovern, and Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss modelled creative director Daniel Lee's fifth collection for the British brand.

It is the second show since CEO Joshua Schulman took the reins at Burberry and began implementing a new strategy focused on outerwear, scarves, and marketing the brand's British heritage in a bid to turn sales around.