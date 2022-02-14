Would you buy a home in the metaverse? Here are some things to consider

Welcome to the future of real estate – at least according to enthusiasts, who point at the millions of dollars already being thrown into the space. For its detractors, it looks like a rehash of earlier virtual worlds, with blockchain hype stuck on the end.

In 1992, long before the blockchain went viral, Neal Stephenson’s cyberpunk novel Snow Crash touched on the idea of virtual real estate.

Jordan Fragen, senior market analyst at gaming data company Newzoo, says that would-be digital tycoons first got the chance to buy online virtual property in the mid-2000s.

Platforms such as Second Life and science-fiction game Entropia Universe, which both predate Facebook, were the lab. In 2012, part of a “planet” in Entropia Universe sold for US$2.5 million; landowners receive a cut of the planet’s gross revenue generated via its internal economy, and can rent out land for virtual events, such as hunting trips.

But even that sum has been dwarfed by a US$4.3 million purchase in The Sandbox, one of the better-known metaverses. Metaverse company Republic Realm bought the land as part of a venture it intends to develop with games company Atari, says chief executive Janine Yorio, adding that the business began as an experiment during the pandemic.

“We launched the first project in March and it very quickly became clear it wasn’t nuts and that there were other people trying to figure it out,” she says. Facebook’s choice during its annus horribilis last year to rebrand itself as Meta has also helped drive interest in the metaverse phenomenon, she adds.

Republic Realm launched Fantasy Islands last August, a development of 100 islands with villas that buyers can “visit”, remodel, use to show off their NFT artworks and host friends in. Ownership also grants access to a members-only channel on chat app Discord. Yorio says 90 sold within the first 24 hours after their listing, with no plans to list the last 10 for sale any time soon.