Bvlgari and MB&F join forces for a wild take on the iconic Serpenti

What happens when you bring two titans in the watchmaking world together? The answer is magic.

Bvlgari and MB&F have joined forces for yet another unexpected collaboration, this time reimagining the iconic Serpenti, a timepiece known for its snake-inspired design, into a Horological Machine. The new creation arrives quite fittingly in the Year of the Snake.

While Bvlgari's Serpenti watches have become an icon in their own right, they are mostly popular with women due to their feminine aesthetic. With this collaboration, the reptile is given a bolder, more masculine edge.

The new Bvlgari x MB&F Serpenti comes in three materials – 18k rose gold, grade 5 titanium and black PVD-coated stainless steel – each limited to just 33 pieces.