Can Gucci’s new creative director Demna save the brand?

There was really only one show that everyone was waiting for in Milan. After months of soft-launching product teasers, films and new advertising campaigns – some of which were controversially AI-generated – the grand reveal of Gucci’s brand-new look by Demna (only one name, please) was finally here.

After years of declining sales and crisis management, Gucci had turned to one of the industry’s star designers — who breathed new life into Balenciaga — to mastermind a bold brand reinvention last year. To say it was badly needed is an understatement; Gucci accounts for two-thirds of operating profits for its parent group Kering. From 2022 to 2025, the brand’s revenues went from about €10.5 billion (US$12.18 million; S$15.69 billion) to €6 billion.

With the luxury industry in a prolonged sales downturn, the stakes could not have been higher as a vast throng descended upon a marble forum-style set, dotted with classical statues inspired by a trip to the Gucci archives in Florence that had culminated in a visit to the Uffizi to see Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus”.