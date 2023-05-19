Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Obsessions

Cannes Film Festival 2023: The most dazzling jewellery looks seen on the red carpet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Obsessions

Cannes Film Festival 2023: The most dazzling jewellery looks seen on the red carpet

We round up the best picks of jewels as seen on stars such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Elle Fanning, Fan Bingbing, Gong Li and more.

Cannes Film Festival 2023: The most dazzling jewellery looks seen on the red carpet

Fan Bingbing at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. (Photo: AFP/Loic Venance)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
19 May 2023 09:56AM (Updated: 19 May 2023 10:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

It’s that time of the year again, when the world’s biggest stars descend in Cannes for the annual film festival. The Cannes Film Festival has witnessed some glamorous moments over the years, and this year was no exception. Celebrities brought with them sparkling drama to the French Riviera, courtesy of the most stunning jewellery pieces.

Here are the most dazzling looks we’ve seen so far.

Related:

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO IN POMELLATO

Alessandra Ambrosio. (Photo: AFP/Valery Hache)

ELLE FANNING IN CARTIER

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AFP/Valery Hache)

GONG LI IN CARTIER

Gong Li. (Photo: AFP/Loic Venance)

FAN BINGBING

Fan Bingbing in jewellery from her own personal collection. (Photo: AFP/Loic Venance)

UMA THURMAN IN CHOPARD

Uma Thurman. (Photo: AFP/ Patricia De Melo Moreira)

GUAN XIAOTONG IN FRED

Guan Xiaotong. (Photo: AFP/Valery Hache)

HELEN MIRREN IN CHOPARD

Helen Mirren. (Photo: AFP/Valery Hache)
ROSE IN TIFFANY & CO
GEMMA CHAN IN LOUIS VUITTON HIGH JEWELLERY
Gemma Chan. (Photo: AFP/Valery Hache)
PARK SOO JOO IN CHOPARD
Park Soo Joo. (Photo: AFP/Patricia De Melo Moreira)

Read more:

Source: CNA/st

Related Topics

Timepieces & Jewellery Accessories celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement