Cannes Film Festival 2023: The most dazzling jewellery looks seen on the red carpet
We round up the best picks of jewels as seen on stars such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Elle Fanning, Fan Bingbing, Gong Li and more.
It’s that time of the year again, when the world’s biggest stars descend in Cannes for the annual film festival. The Cannes Film Festival has witnessed some glamorous moments over the years, and this year was no exception. Celebrities brought with them sparkling drama to the French Riviera, courtesy of the most stunning jewellery pieces.
Here are the most dazzling looks we’ve seen so far.
ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO IN POMELLATO
ELLE FANNING IN CARTIER
GONG LI IN CARTIER
FAN BINGBING
UMA THURMAN IN CHOPARD
GUAN XIAOTONG IN FRED
HELEN MIRREN IN CHOPARD