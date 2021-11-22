A ‘super penthouse’ in Singapore's Central Area sold for S$48 million

A ‘super penthouse’ measuring 8,956 sq ft in the Central Area of Singapore has sold for S$48 million, or S$5,360 psf.

The unit is the sole penthouse at CanningHill Piers, a project by City Developments Limited (CDL) and CapitaLand Development (CLD). Located on the 48th floor of the development, it boasts panoramic views of the city and the Singapore River. The buyer is believed to be a Singaporean businessman, EdgeProp reported.

The penthouse was among 538 units that were snapped up during CanningHill Piers' launch weekend. Sales of the project kicked off on Nov 20.