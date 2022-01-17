Hong Kong actress Carina Lau reportedly selling Shanghai apartment for S$38 million

Carina Lau is one of Hong Kong’s most prominent celebrity property owners. Together with husband Tony Leung, she owns numerous apartments in prime property spots in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing and Suzhou. In Hong Kong alone, Lau’s property portfolio reportedly exceeds US$100 million (S$135 million) in value.

A real estate agent in China recently claimed that Lau has listed a duplex unit in Shanghai for 180 million yuan (S$38.1 million), 8 Days reported. The apartment is located in Shimao Riviera Garden, a riverside private housing complex located along the Huangpu River.