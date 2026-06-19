Cartier’s historic tiaras and jewels take centre stage at Melbourne’s National Gallery of Victoria

Twenty-four historic tiaras fill the final gallery of the latest blockbuster exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV). For many visitors, it may be the first – and perhaps only – time they see so many of these jewels gathered in one place.

Opened on Jun 12, 2026, as part of the Melbourne Winter Masterpieces series, the exhibition ‘Cartier’ brings together nearly 400 jewels, timepieces, jewellery objects and archival materials, making it the largest exhibition dedicated to the French luxury house ever staged in Australia. Created by the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), London, in partnership with NGV and in collaboration with Cartier, the Melbourne presentation features almost 300 works never before seen in Australia.

Drawing on the Cartier Collection, Cartier’s archives and loans from museums and private collections around the world, the exhibition traces more than a century of the maison’s evolution – from its origins as a Parisian family business founded in 1847 to its rise as one of the world’s most recognisable jewellery houses.