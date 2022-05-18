Why are Cartier's artistic dials some of the most unusual in the world?

For millennia, craftsmen have been honing their decorative skills to make ordinary things extraordinary. Cabinets were inlaid with elaborate marquetry, tea sets shone with kaleidoscopic enamel, and tableware were extensively engraved affairs. These skills have survived technology and mass production, but just barely, owing to changing consumer tastes and spending habits, and the difficulty of doing these things by hand.

So now that becoming an artisan has become such a niche occupation, particularly in a world that seems to value diversity in skillsets over lifetime dedication to a singular talent, it has been left to luxury brands to keep these rare handcrafts alive. And every year, Cartier likes to show us just how it does that.

Watches and jewellery are easy receptacles of beautiful embellishment by virtue of their nature as accessories of enhancement. But the former is especially tricky given the amount of space there is to work with. The work required is highly specialised, time-consuming and results in very limited quantities, so it is common for brands to outsource their artistic dials to independent artists. Not Cartier.

The maison has an entire building – a renovated farmhouse completed in 2014 – dedicated to its most extraordinary watches, located next to its watch manufacture in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. Every single watchmaker and craftsman in the Maison des Metiers d’Art (which totals about a modest 40, another sobering reminder of the scarcity of such talents) lends their experience and know-how exclusively to Cartier.