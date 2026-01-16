Cartier owner Richemont’s sales boosted by high-end jewellery demand

Shoppers’ appetite for high-end jewellery and improving conditions in greater China carried Swiss luxury group Richemont to another quarter of double-digit sales growth, offering a spark of optimism for investors hoping for a sector recovery this year.

Richemont’s sales rose 11 per cent year on year at constant exchange rates in its third quarter ending on December 31 to €6.4 billion (US$7.43 billion; S$9.57 billion), setting the tone for luxury’s upcoming annual reporting season.

Jewellery sales at the owner of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels rose 14 per cent in the period, well ahead of expectations, for a total of €4.78 billion following strong holiday sales, the company said.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy, analyst at Vontobel, said Richemont’s continued growth had “reinforced its leadership in the luxury sector”.

Richemont’s sales in Asia, excluding Japan — a region dominated by former luxury growth engine China — rose 6 per cent organically, slightly ahead of expectations. Sales in China, Macau and Hong Kong rose 2 per cent in the period, the company said, extending early indications that the market there was stabilising after two years of sharp declines in demand across the industry as consumer confidence hit historic lows.