Cartier has an unusual pebble-shaped watch. Here’s the history behind it

From square to rectangular to round and bell-shaped, Cartier is known for its innovative watch shapes. But one of its rarest is none other than the Pebble, which features a diamond-shaped dial set against a rounded case.

The Pebble, or “Baseball” as it is sometimes called in the US, was created by the watchmaker’s London-based workshop in the early 1970s. The workshop worked quite independently from the Parisian jeweller and was known for creating some of Cartier’s most daring designs, ranging from the Crash to the Asymetrique.