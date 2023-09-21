Cartier has released a new Tank Cintree watch in platinum
The new Tank Cintree is the fourth launch of the Les Reeditions de Cartier series of historical remakes.
The Tank Cintree is one of Cartier’s most iconic timepieces, defined by a large, curved case that wraps elegantly around the wrist. The watch was first created in 1921, and in 2021, Cartier marked the 100th anniversary of the Tank Cintree by releasing a limited edition in gold.
A new model has now made its debut, this time in platinum, a rare precious metal that, in the watchmaking world, is notoriously difficult to work with.
The platinum case of the new Tank Cintree measures 46mm by 23mm, but is slightly thinner than previous iterations with a thickness of only 6.03mm. It houses a manual winding movement, the calibre 9780 MC, with a time-only, off-white “eggshell” dial that displays the classic Cartier rail tracks, Roman numerals and apple-shaped blued hands.
A ruby is set in the cabochon crown. Most Cartier Tanks have a cabochon – a gem protruding from the winding crown – albeit mostly made out of sapphire, which makes this ruby cabochon extra special.
The new platinum Tank Cintree is the fourth launch of the Les Reeditions de Cartier series, which releases new editions of some of Cartier’s most historically important watches. These watches are the most sought after by collectors and are presented as close as possible to their original format. The programme started in 2021 with the release of the Tank Cintree 100th Anniversary in gold, along with the Pasha Perpetual Calender. In 2022, the Pebble was released.
Just like the previous Les Reeditions launches, only a handful of collectors will get their hands on the Tank Cintree in platinum, with production limited to only 150 numbered pieces. The watch is priced at S$55,000.
The Cintree has always been one of Cartier’s most desirable Tanks. In May 2023, at a Christie’s auction, a vintage platinum Tank Cintree from the 1920s sold for CHF 302,400 (S$460,474), well above its high estimate of CHF 40,000.