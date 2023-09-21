Cartier has released a new Tank Cintree watch in platinum

The Tank Cintree is one of Cartier’s most iconic timepieces, defined by a large, curved case that wraps elegantly around the wrist. The watch was first created in 1921, and in 2021, Cartier marked the 100th anniversary of the Tank Cintree by releasing a limited edition in gold.

A new model has now made its debut, this time in platinum, a rare precious metal that, in the watchmaking world, is notoriously difficult to work with.