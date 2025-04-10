Logo
From the Tank a Guichets to the Tressage, highlights from Cartier at Watches & Wonders 2025
Cartier dials up the drama at Watches & Wonders 2025, reviving a classic with the Tank a Guichets, playing with bold shapes in the new Tressage watch, and blurring the lines between watch and jewellery with dazzling Panthere designs.

At Watches & Wonders 2025, Cartier unveiled the revival of the Tank A Guichets. (Photo: Cartier)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
10 Apr 2025 06:25AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2025 06:35AM)
In the watchmaking world, Cartier has a distinct knack of producing watches that blend sophistication with innovation. The watchmaker and jeweller crafts timepieces that transcend functionality to become true works of art.

Cartier’s releases for 2025 – revealed at this year’s Watches & Wonders – are no exception. From the unconventional Tank a Guichets to the sculptural Tressage watch and more, here are the highlights.

TANK A GUICHETS

Tank a Guichet in yellow gold. (Photo: Cartier)

One of the most talked about releases at Watches & Wonders 2025 was the return of Cartier’s Tank A Guichets. First presented in 1928, it was definitely futuristic for its time – the dial is entirely removed, replaced by a streamlined case that reveals the time only through two apertures, one for the hours at 12 o’clock and a semi-circular one for the minutes at 6 o’clock.

Close-up of the dial. (Photo: Cartier)

The 2025 version stays true to the original, equipped with a specially developed calibre, the 9755 MC hand-wound movement with jumping hours and dragging minutes. There are three options for the case – yellow gold, rose gold or platinum.

LARGER TANK LOUIS CARTIER

The Cartier Tank is a true icon and the Tank Louis Cartier, which was released in 1922 before the original Tank (the Tank Normale) was born, is perhaps the most elegant expression of the design. It has an elongated case, refined brancards and softened angles that truly bring out the iconic rectangular shape.

Tank Louis Cartier. (Photo: Cartier)

Now, the Tank LC comes in a bigger size available in both rose and yellow gold. The new dimensions measure at 38.1 mm from lug-to-lug, 27.75 mm across and 8.18 mm for thickness. The watch is powered by the modern automatic 1899 MC movement.

TRESSAGE WATCH

When it comes to jewellery watches, Cartier’s craftmanship truly shines. In 2023, the maison released a new jewellery collection called Tressage with a braided motif (Tressage means “braiding” or “weaving” in French).

Tressage watch. (Photo: Cartier)
The watch case is framed by two asymmetrical twists. (Photo: Cartier)

The collection now gets a timepiece in the form of the Tressage jewellery watch that sits like a sculpture on the wrist. The bold design plays on volume and texture with an elongated rectangular case framed by two asymmetrical braided twists. There are four versions – yellow gold with a black lacquer dial and black strap; a full pave white gold version with 916 diamonds (12.2 ct) and a navy strap; a mixed gold version with 466 diamonds (6.3 ct); and a white gold model with 570 diamonds (5.7 ct) and 330 sapphires (5.9 ct). Each version is powered by a quartz movement.

PANTHERE BANGLE

The Panthere Bangle is a watch and a piece of jewellery in one. On one side of the bangle is a three-dimensional panther that’s ready to pounce, on the other side is a minimalist watch face that tells the time.

Panthere Bangle in yellow gold. (Photo: Cartier)
Panthere Bangle in white gold with diamonds. (Photo: Cartier)

The panther is brought to life in yellow gold with black lacquer spots, tsavorite eyes and an onyx nose. There is also a white gold version set with over 1000 diamonds.

PANTHERE DE CARTIER JEWELLERY WATCH

The Cartier Panthere collection – long considered the cornerstone of Cartier’s women’s watch offerings – gets four new models with fully set bracelets and gem-set bezels. There are two in yellow gold and two in rose gold.

Panthere de Cartier watch in yellow gold. (Photo: Cartier)

The standout piece, however, is a rose gold model adorned with abstract stripes that evoke both zebra and tiger patterns, rendered in black and golden-brown lacquer. This striking design is elevated further by pave-set diamonds and vibrant orange and yellow spessartite garnets on the case and bracelet.

(Photo: Cartier)

With this creation, Cartier is showcasing its exceptional craftsmanship – particularly in the meticulous lacquer work, which is applied by hand and fired at high temperatures, as well as the snowsetting of the dial, adorned with 145 brilliant-cut diamonds.

Source: CNA/st

Timepieces & Jewellery Accessories Watches
