From the Tank a Guichets to the Tressage, highlights from Cartier at Watches & Wonders 2025

In the watchmaking world, Cartier has a distinct knack of producing watches that blend sophistication with innovation. The watchmaker and jeweller crafts timepieces that transcend functionality to become true works of art.

Cartier’s releases for 2025 – revealed at this year’s Watches & Wonders – are no exception. From the unconventional Tank a Guichets to the sculptural Tressage watch and more, here are the highlights.