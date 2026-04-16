Cartier at Watches and Wonders 2026: The return of the Roadster, a skeletonised Crash and more highlights
From the revived Roadster to the technically striking Crash Squelette, Cartier’s Watches and Wonders 2026 novelties celebrate the maison’s mastery of form, craft and jewellery design.
“The watchmaker of shapes” – at Watches and Wonders 2026, Cartier leans into its identity as the creator of some of the most distinctive forms in watchmaking, from square and rectangular to curved and oval.
At this year’s fair, the maison unveils a slate of novelties that celebrate these iconic shapes. The Roadster returns, reimagined for 2026 with three new versions. The Crash is skeletonised, revealing its technical prowess. There’s something for jewellery lovers, too – the Baignoire appears with a Clou de Paris–textured case, while the Myst de Cartier blurs the line between watch and jewellery.
Below, we take a closer look at five standout launches.
ROADSTER
Originally launched in 2002, the Roadster has made a comeback for 2026. The timepiece retains its aerodynamic allure with its speedometer-inspired dial, conical crown, headlight-shaped date magnifier, rivets and screws, reinvented by more than 100 artisans.
The model now comes in three new versions – gold, two-tone gold and steel, and steel – and in two sizes: medium and large. They are powered by signature self-winding mechanical movements – the 1847 MC for large models and the 1899 MC for medium models. The patented QuickSwitch system allows for easy interchangeability between integrated metal bracelets and alligator or rubber straps.
CRASH SQUELETTE
To celebrate 10 editions of the Cartier Prive collection – where the maison reimagines emblematic creations from its archives – Cartier has reprised three shapes from the past, the Tank Normale, Tortue Chronograph Monopoussoir and the Crash Squelette.
The Crash Squelette in particular stands out with a new skeletonised dial that puts its technical prowess and craftsmanship on show. The Manufacture 1967 MC movement with manual winding was specially developed such that all 142 components can be housed in the smallest space possible. A feast for the eyes, the bridges are hand-hammered into the shape of Roman numerals. The Crash Squelette is limited to 150 pieces.
SANTOS-DUMONT
The Santos-Dumont is one of Cartier’s most iconic creations, a classic that has cemented its place in the watchmaking world. For 2026, the model has been reinterpreted with vintage accents, including a new dial in gilded obsidian, an iridescent volcanic stone from Mexico.
The watch gets a new yellow-gold bracelet that is delicate and supple on the skin. This sensation is due to the slim profile of the 1.15mm links that form the bracelet mesh. Each section is composed of 15 rows of links for a total of 394 elements.
BAIGNOIRE
The well-loved, oval-shaped Baignore gets a new treatment in the form of the Clou de Paris motif, a signature of Cartier’s stylistic repertoire since the 1920s. Crafted in monochrome gold, the motif runs entirely throughout the piece, ensuring seamless continuity between the bracelet and the dial. There’s also an ultra-precious edition set with 100 brilliant-cut diamonds, with a snow-set dial that creates a changing play of light.
MYST DE CARTIER
Cartier’s jewellery expertise shines with the Myst de Cartier. Drawing inspiration from the flamboyant 1930s designs of designer Jeanne Toussaint, the bracelet watch does without a strap. Instead, the tiny dials are strung together in a bead-like construction, stretching out like an elastic band to slip onto the wrist. The yellow gold model features black lacquered sections paired with 634 brilliant-cut diamonds, while the white gold version features a jaw-dropping 986 brilliant-cut diamonds.