Cartier at Watches and Wonders 2026: The return of the Roadster, a skeletonised Crash and more highlights

“The watchmaker of shapes” – at Watches and Wonders 2026, Cartier leans into its identity as the creator of some of the most distinctive forms in watchmaking, from square and rectangular to curved and oval.

At this year’s fair, the maison unveils a slate of novelties that celebrate these iconic shapes. The Roadster returns, reimagined for 2026 with three new versions. The Crash is skeletonised, revealing its technical prowess. There’s something for jewellery lovers, too – the Baignoire appears with a Clou de Paris–textured case, while the Myst de Cartier blurs the line between watch and jewellery.

Below, we take a closer look at five standout launches.

ROADSTER