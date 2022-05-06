From the Santos to the Tank: Ever wondered how Cartier makes its most iconic watches?

As a rule of modern consumption, provenance almost always adds to the enjoyment of life’s good things. Somehow, knowing that that mushroom you’re eating only grows in the roots of rare red pine forests, or that your lotus silk scarf was the result of a single artisan extracting strands by hand for two months reminds us that what we are holding is precious.

But when it comes to hard luxury, it’s easy to forget the actual work that goes behind the thrill of a brand’s cache. Cartier’s watches and jewellery are beautiful, its boutiques plush, and its packaging alone can inspire envy.

But the maison didn’t become one of the most sought after luxury brands in the world from fancy marketing alone. There is real, gruelling, time-consuming work that goes behind everything that ends up in those little red boxes, and some of it was revealed to us in a behind-the-scenes tour of the Cartier watch manufacture in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.

With neighbours like Patek Philippe, Rolex and Omega, Cartier’s factory sits in the heart of Swiss watchmaking tradition, and it is within this 33,000 sq m building that its most famous watches are made.