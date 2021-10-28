Why are people paying top dollar for cartoon character luxury watches?

It’s been 88 years since the world’s most famous mouse first appeared on a watch, when American watchmaker Ingersoll had the cute idea of using the Disney mascot’s hands to indicate the hours and minutes. Making its debut at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1933 to a crowd still reeling from the Great Depression, the Mickey Mouse watch was the bright spark people needed, and 11,000 pieces were sold on the fair’s first day at Macy’s.

The watch was meant to appeal to the masses, which meant it would take another 50 years before any luxury watchmaker would dare to take on “fun” attributes for its serious products. That watchmaker turned out to be Gerald Genta, who released his first Mickey Watch in 1984 at the Montres et Bijoux in Geneva – much to the horror of its organisers who deemed it inappropriate for its highfalutin crowd. So Genta responded by leaving, and continued to make them well into the 1990s.