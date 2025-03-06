Real men wear leggings — just ask Lewis Hamilton

Think of the Canadian sportswear line Lululemon and several mental images flood to mind. Best known for a distinctive, demi-sheer sports legging, the brand is familiar to most for being the kit of choice for the prestige yoga crowd. Step into any gym this morning and you’ll not move for shapely derrières stamped with the brand’s curlicues. It’s the official brand of downward dog devotees, inasmuch as the pre-Vedic Indian practice of yoga has a brand.

Lululemon Athletica was founded in 1998 by Chip Wilson and today boasts a net worth of US$44.7 billion (S$59.88) (Wilson sold half of his stake in the company in 2014 for a reported US$845 million). The brand is still dwarfed by sportswear giants such as Nike (with a market cap of US$121 billion), but during the past decade the company has been stealthily accruing a greater market share. Its presence is ubiquitous in wellness studios, and the brand was built on a female following. A host of recent signings however have announced its play to become a broader “lifestyle” brand.

Last week it announced a new ambassador, seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton. As part of a new collaboration, Lululemon will power Hamilton’s “elite training, recovery, and lifestyle needs” as well as work alongside him on future design innovations and global advocacy initiatives. Nikki Neuburger, chief brand and product activation officer at Lululemon, says: “Lewis is a game-changer in every sense of the word. His relentless commitment to performance, wellbeing, and impact align completely with what we stand for at Lululemon.” And you thought that was the tree pose.

Hamilton joins the Lululemon family shortly after his first appearance at Ferrari (last month, he made his debut in the flame suit of Scuderia Ferrari following the multiyear US$446 million deal he signed in 2023). And it accompanies the crescendo of hype announcing the Louis Vuitton-sponsored F1 season that kicks off in Albert Park in Melbourne this month.

Lululemon is hoping this new association will bring an aura of diesel-drenched testosterone to its patchouli/smudge-stick brand. What could be more manly than an F1 driver burning fossil fuels around a track at some 200km per hour? Yet Hamilton bucks convention as a male role model: he’s a vegan, who loves fashion, and has talked “openly” about his struggles with mental health. As a model of modern masculinity, he represents the perfect combination of fragility and ferocity. If he can wear his stretchy pants in the most alpha of environments, then perhaps the red-blooded males will adopt them, too.