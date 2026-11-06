From star maps to meteorites: 9 watches that bring the cosmos to your wrist

The heavens have long inspired watchmakers, shaping how time is measured and providing a wealth of myths and imagery. These eight creations explore that fascination in poetic, playful and wonderfully eccentric ways, from moving sky charts and legendary love stories to personal moments preserved in star maps.

Patek Philippe Reference 6105G-001

The first Patek Philippe grand complications wristwatch to display sunrise and sunset times, Reference 6105G-001 combines these new indications with a moving chart of the night sky. Developed over five years and involving six patent applications, the watch combines intricate mechanics with space-age design. Calibrated for Geneva, its sunrise and sunset displays can be adjusted together with the local time when the city switches between summer and winter time.