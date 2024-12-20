French luxury house Celine opens a third boutique in Singapore at Ion Orchard
Among the multiple reasons to shop at the new space – a dedicated Celine Beaute counter and store-exclusive offerings.
In partnership with Celine
Ion Orchard is one of the most popular destinations in Singapore for luxury shopping, and now it counts French fashion house Celine among the most prominent brands in its upscale tenant mix. The newly opened Celine boutique is located on the first level of the mall and is a reflection of the brand’s signature modern minimalist aesthetic.
Marked by a simple yet distinctive facade made out of curved glass and Calacatta marble, the 240-sq-m store is a sophisticated space that takes design cues from the Brutalist architectural style. The theme of understated luxe is continued within the interior, which features natural stones like basaltina and marble juxtaposed with warmer elements that include oak and brass fixtures, as well as antique gold mirrors.
The furnishings are a highlight here, comprising specially selected pieces that enhance not just the overall look of the boutique but also its functionality. This is seen in the store’s private space for special customers, which can be closed off or left open with movable mirrored partitions.
On display in the boutique is a unique art piece – a wall-mounted sculpture by Dutch artist Machteld Rullens, who is known for her fascinating creations made from used cardboard boxes and epoxy resin. Titled Dolphin Creme, it was produced in line with the ongoing Celine Art Project, in which contemporary artists are commissioned by the fashion house to produce site-specific art works for display in its worldwide flagships.You’ll find Celine’s collections for women and men, including ready-to-wear, and of course its leather goods and bags, accessories, as well as its haute parfumerie line in the Ion Orchard boutique.
What sets this store apart from the other Celine branches here is that it is the first to have a counter dedicated to the brand’s new cosmetics collection, which debuted with the Rouge Triomphe lipstick – a classic crimson – in October this year. This is where Celine Beaute products can be experienced and purchased in person, as more products are progressively launched next year and alongside each future fashion season.
Besides more lipstick shades, a range of lip balms, blushers, mascaras, eyeliners, powders, nail polishes and makeup brushes, as well as a collection of complementary luxury objects and leather accessories will also be introduced to this beauty line. For the moment, however, beauty buffs can get their hands on the Rouge Triomphe lipstick, which comes in a sleek gold bevelled case, at the Ion Orchard boutique.
Celine fans can also look forward to a selection of fashion items that are exclusive to the store. These include several of the house’s most iconic and popular bags – the Mini Besace Clea, 16, Nino and Triomphe bags in exotic skins, textiles, suede and shearling. Given a seasonal twist with special materials and textures, these classic accessories become quintessential additions to a winter wardrobe. Select designs from the Après-ski collection for both men and women will also be available, comprising pieces that make chic and yet practical performance gear for winter activities.
Celine Ion Orchard is at 2 Orchard Turn, #01-04, Singapore 238801. Visit www.celine.com for more information.