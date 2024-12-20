French luxury house Celine opens a third boutique in Singapore at Ion Orchard

Ion Orchard is one of the most popular destinations in Singapore for luxury shopping, and now it counts French fashion house Celine among the most prominent brands in its upscale tenant mix. The newly opened Celine boutique is located on the first level of the mall and is a reflection of the brand’s signature modern minimalist aesthetic.

Marked by a simple yet distinctive facade made out of curved glass and Calacatta marble, the 240-sq-m store is a sophisticated space that takes design cues from the Brutalist architectural style. The theme of understated luxe is continued within the interior, which features natural stones like basaltina and marble juxtaposed with warmer elements that include oak and brass fixtures, as well as antique gold mirrors.

The furnishings are a highlight here, comprising specially selected pieces that enhance not just the overall look of the boutique but also its functionality. This is seen in the store’s private space for special customers, which can be closed off or left open with movable mirrored partitions.