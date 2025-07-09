Celine’s new designer Michael Rider makes a strong start

When the first model came out in Michael Rider’s debut show for Celine, it was clear Rider planned to respect his predecessor Hedi Slimane’s legacy. Skinny jeans are a Slimane trademark and the opening look featured ultra-clingy denim, paired with white boots and a camel-coloured tailored jacket. If there was any doubt as to whether the lean jean is coming back into fashion, there needn’t be now.

Talking backstage after the show at Celine’s headquarters in Paris, Rider said the jeans look was “like something that was familiar but felt new right now, the right way to start”.

The American designer added that when it comes to the different designer eras at Celine, several of which were echoed in the collection, “I definitely did not want there to be a sense of erasure; it felt right to me to build”. Rider had a direct hand in forming one of those eras, having worked there under Phoebe Philo for nine years from 2008 before he became creative director of Polo Ralph Lauren.