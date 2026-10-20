Celine Dion’s glittering Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy is a throwback to her 1997 Oscars look
From a Chanel gown recalling her 1997 Oscars appearance to striking creations by Dior, Schiaparelli and Givenchy, the singer marked her return to full-length concerts with a spectacular stage wardrobe.
When Celine Dion took the stage for the final shows of her 2026 Paris residency, the spotlight was on more than just her powerhouse vocals. The singer also captivated the audience in a glittering custom Chanel gown designed by Matthieu Blazy, paired with jewellery that paid tribute to one of her most memorable fashion moments from nearly three decades ago.
Her strapless couture gown featured a corseted bodice and sweetheart neckline trimmed with raffia, with thousands of glass beads and crystals embroidered across the fabric. Its silver bodice gave way to midnight blue towards the hem, creating a striking gradient effect, while its structured hourglass silhouette added a touch of theatricality. The elaborate garment, which took more than 1,380 hours to complete, was handmade at Chanel’s ateliers at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris, with embroidery by Atelier Montex.
According to Chanel, Dion’s gown paid homage to the bejewelled silver dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld that she wore to the 1997 Academy Awards. She completed the look with a celestial-inspired Chanel High Jewellery necklace that recreated the Comete design she wore to the Oscars that year, itself inspired by a 1932 creation by Gabrielle Chanel. The new necklace was crafted in platinum and white gold and set with more than 1,000 diamonds.
The two Chanel ensembles mark different milestones in Dion’s career. In 1997, she became the first artist to perform twice at the same Academy Awards ceremony, singing Because You Loved Me and I Finally Found Someone. Her performance of the latter was a last-minute addition after Natalie Cole, who was originally scheduled to sing it, withdrew due to illness. Dion stepped in wearing her sparkling Chanel number.
Her latest Chanel gown, worn during the final concerts of the 2026 leg of her Paris residency from Oct 14 to 17, marked another milestone: her return to full-length concerts following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome. The rare neurological disorder causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can affect mobility. Dion’s condition forced her to put her touring career on hold for several years as she focused on treatment. Her residency at Plenitude Arena in Nanterre began on Sep 12, marking her first series of full-length concerts since her hiatus.
Dion will resume her sold-out Paris shows on May 8, 2027. Until then, we revisit some of her most memorable looks from the 2026 concerts.
OTHER STANDOUT LOOKS FROM CELINE DION’S PARIS RESIDENCY
Dior gown with Boucheron “The Address” necklace
Dion opened her first concert in an elegant Dior gown complemented by a Boucheron diamond necklace. Designed by Jonathan Anderson, her custom black dress featured a sculptural silhouette with a bustier bodice and peplum waist, accented by petal-like layers of mousseline and pleated organza.
Her Boucheron “The Address” necklace from the 2026 Histoire de Style High Jewelry collection featured a white gold and black lacquer collar set with baguette-cut diamonds. Meticulously recut and arranged, the diamonds formed a ribbon-like design around the neck, leading to a 10.01-carat emerald-cut diamond at the centre. The pendant drew inspiration from the octagonal shape of Place Vendome in Paris, where founder Frederic Boucheron became the first contemporary jeweller to open a boutique. According to Boucheron, the necklace took 1,107 hours to complete.
The necklace carries special significance for Dion. In a video posted on her Instagram page, she described how it reminded her of her late husband Rene Angelil. “This is a Boucheron necklace, and it’s kind of incredible because my husband always wore Boucheron perfume. It’s something that makes me feel like René is still here. It’s never been worn. It’s unique, just like René,” she said in French.
Schiaparelli bodysuit
Another show-stopping look from the start of her Paris residency was this bespoke Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble designed by Daniel Roseberry. Crafted from black silk crepe, the long-sleeved bodysuit featured exaggerated shoulders and scalloped edges embroidered with gold cords and embellished with clusters of crystal flowers. It was paired with matching high-waisted trousers. It was paired with matching high-waisted pants. The outfit was inspired by a 1930s archival jacket and its modern revival in the Haute Couture spring/summer 2025 collection.
Alaia bustier and skirt
Worn during her performance of “All By Myself”, this custom Alaia creation was a choice befitting of the power ballad. It consisted of a molded leather bustier with a curved neckline, teamed with a velvet-knit mermaid skirt and floor-length train. Dion kept her accessories minimal, opting for a single metallic wrist cuff.
Givenchy by Sarah Burton cape and dress
This Givenchy ensemble by Sarah Burton brought a touch of drama with its dusty pink, floor-length cape embroidered with strips of shredded organza to create a feathered effect. The cape was worn over a shimmering silver dress with cut-out details and a sheer skirt. Dion initially appeared in the metallic dress to perform hits such as The Prayer and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, before adding the textured cape for Ebben? Ne andro lontana, an aria from the Italian opera La Wally.
Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann dress
Dion shone onstage in a custom black chiffon dress designed by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford, adorned with 130,000 Preciosa crystals. Structured shoulders and a thigh-high slit lent the gown an edgy glamour. The singer later debuted a sapphire blue version during another concert.
Dior gown with Bvlgari Eclettica High Jewelry necklace
Midway through her residency, Dion unveiled a champagne-coloured version of the Dior gown she wore on opening night. It featured the same pleated corolla skirt, this time paired with a platinum necklace from Bvlgari’s Eclettica High Jewelry collection. The necklace was set with more than 350 diamonds in marquise, round and step cuts, along with pave-set diamonds.
Louis Vuitton jacket and skirt
Dion looked effortlessly chic in this bespoke Louis Vuitton ensemble by Nicolas Ghesquiere, comprising a cropped, tailored wool jacket with rounded shoulders, layered over a satin bustier and skirt. The skirt featured asymmetrical pleated bows and a long train draped to one side. The outfit reportedly took 170 hours to complete.
Dior gown inspired by Cyclone dress
This custom trench coat-inspired gown by Jonathan Anderson drew inspiration from Dior’s archives, particularly the Cyclone dress from Christian Dior’s autumn/winter 1948 collection. Echoing the original’s voluminous skirt and intricate drapery, Dion’s gown juxtaposed fitted tailoring in the bodice with flared folds at the waist, embellished with sequins and beads. A single floral brooch perched on one side provided visual contrast to the monochrome ensemble.