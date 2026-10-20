Celine Dion’s glittering Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy is a throwback to her 1997 Oscars look

The two Chanel ensembles mark different milestones in Dion’s career. In 1997, she became the first artist to perform twice at the same Academy Awards ceremony, singing Because You Loved Me and I Finally Found Someone. Her performance of the latter was a last-minute addition after Natalie Cole, who was originally scheduled to sing it, withdrew due to illness. Dion stepped in wearing her sparkling Chanel number.

Her latest Chanel gown, worn during the final concerts of the 2026 leg of her Paris residency from Oct 14 to 17, marked another milestone: her return to full-length concerts following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome. The rare neurological disorder causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can affect mobility. Dion’s condition forced her to put her touring career on hold for several years as she focused on treatment. Her residency at Plenitude Arena in Nanterre began on Sep 12, marking her first series of full-length concerts since her hiatus.

Dion will resume her sold-out Paris shows on May 8, 2027. Until then, we revisit some of her most memorable looks from the 2026 concerts.

OTHER STANDOUT LOOKS FROM CELINE DION’S PARIS RESIDENCY

Dior gown with Boucheron “The Address” necklace