Blackpink’s Jennie joins Dua Lipa as face of the new Chanel 25 handbag
The global pop sensation has been a Chanel ambassador since 2017.
Blackpink’s Jennie is now the face of Chanel’s new 25 handbag, the fashion house announced on Monday (Mar 24). She joins singer Dua Lipa, who was previously announced as face of the campaign in January.
Jennie is a key figure in the international pop scene and a Chanel ambassador since 2017. The singer, songwriter and rapper recently launched her debut solo album Ruby, which, incidentally, also includes a collaboration with Dua Lipa on the track Handlebars.
“The Chanel 25 handbag symbolises freedom of movement. It adapts to my various situations and lifestyles, offering flexibility and comfort while allowing me to express my unique style in a different way,” said Jennie. “It’s the perfect bag to carry comfortably and effortlessly on a daily basis, anytime and anywhere. It’s so practical and essential for travelling abroad and for work.”
Shot by acclaimed director Gordon von Steiner, the campaign film follows Jennie as she moves through the bustling streets of Manhattan and on set at a photo studio. She sings along to the soundtrack of She Drives Me Crazy by Fine Young Cannibals.
In photos shot by David Sims, Jennie shows off various iterations of the Chanel 25 handbag in denim, metallic, white and black. The bag made its debut at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear show. Exuding a laidback, cool-girl vibe, it features a slouchy shape along with iconic Chanel emblems including quilted leather and an interlaced metal and leather chain strap.
A drawstring with the iconic CC logo gives the bag a chic trapezoid shape. Exterior pockets on each side allow for the storing of smartphones or other knick-knacks. The bag is available in three sizes – large, medium and small.
The Chanel 25 is named after the year of its release, just like the Chanel 19, the last bag designed for the maison by Karl Lagerfeld, which was released in 2019. The Chanel 22, designed by Virginie Viard, was unveiled three years later in 2022.