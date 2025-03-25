Blackpink’s Jennie joins Dua Lipa as face of the new Chanel 25 handbag

Blackpink’s Jennie is now the face of Chanel’s new 25 handbag, the fashion house announced on Monday (Mar 24). She joins singer Dua Lipa, who was previously announced as face of the campaign in January.

Jennie is a key figure in the international pop scene and a Chanel ambassador since 2017. The singer, songwriter and rapper recently launched her debut solo album Ruby, which, incidentally, also includes a collaboration with Dua Lipa on the track Handlebars.

“The Chanel 25 handbag symbolises freedom of movement. It adapts to my various situations and lifestyles, offering flexibility and comfort while allowing me to express my unique style in a different way,” said Jennie. “It’s the perfect bag to carry comfortably and effortlessly on a daily basis, anytime and anywhere. It’s so practical and essential for travelling abroad and for work.”