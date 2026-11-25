Singapore is the fourth city in Chanel’s Les Ateliers network to have a dedicated watches and fine jewellery workspace, after Beijing, Shanghai and Sydney.

Leather goods and eyewear specialists are also available to restore your favourite bags and repair or refit sunglasses and spectacles.

The goal, however, is not necessarily to return a Chanel creation to its original, pristine condition. Preserving its individuality, including the traces of its history, can be just as important.

“We want to preserve its uniqueness and to respect the journey it’s been through. Some people might say that there’s a mark, but want to retain it because there’s a special memory that comes with it,” said Helen Pang, Head of Chanel & moi – Les Ateliers in Singapore.

It is a sentiment that reflects what Pavlovsky has observed among Chanel clients.

“We observe a strong attachment to our products, and a desire among our clients to care for them until they pass them on, which resonates with wider industry shifts around luxury consumption,” he said.

For Chanel, preserving a creation is therefore about more than maintaining its appearance. It also means respecting its character and the personal significance it has acquired over time.

Beyond care and repair, Chanel & moi – Les Ateliers is also a space for storytelling. Interactive displays invite guests to explore the craftsmanship behind the House’s creations, with ceramic watch components, watchmaking tools, deconstructed leather panels and Chanel’s distinctive buttons available to examine up close.

The emphasis on personal interaction also reflects how Chanel sees the expectations of its Southeast Asian clients evolving. According to Pavlovsky, clients in the region value exclusive experiences, heritage storytelling and personalised service, even as they become increasingly connected digitally.

For Chanel, the dedicated atelier offers another way to maintain that personal relationship beyond the boutique.