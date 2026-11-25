Beyond the boutique: Chanel opens a dedicated atelier for luxury aftercare in Singapore
Chanel’s new Singapore atelier brings together skilled artisans and specialist aftercare services to help preserve cherished creations and extend their lifespan.
Whether worn every day, reserved for special occasions or kept as a treasured possession, a Chanel creation is often intended to last well beyond the moment of purchase. For decades, the French fashion house has built its identity around designs that transcend seasonal trends. Now, it is bringing that commitment to the forefront with Chanel & moi – Les Ateliers, a dedicated space in Singapore that puts the spotlight on the art of caring for its creations.
Located at Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road, Singapore’s first Chanel & moi – Les Ateliers is part of the brand’s broader Chanel & moi initiative, a programme of personalised after-sales services designed to help clients maintain, repair and preserve their purchases.
Singapore is the 10th city in Chanel’s global Les Ateliers network and the first in Southeast Asia. The concept made its debut in Osaka in 2021, followed by Hong Kong, Tokyo, London, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Zurich and Sydney.
For Bruno Pavlovsky, President of Fashion at Chanel, Singapore was a natural choice. He described the country as a gateway to Southeast Asia and a key luxury market where Chanel has cultivated a loyal clientele for more than 30 years. The new atelier joins the brand’s three fashion boutiques and one watches and fine jewellery boutique in Singapore.
More than a repair centre, the atelier reflects the House’s commitment to craftsmanship within an intimate setting, evoking the warmth and comfort of a home. Glass tables double as displays showcasing Chanel signatures, from camellias and pearls to chains and quilted leather. Plush sofas are upholstered in tweed, while a ready-to-wear jacket and rolls of the fabric are displayed for guests to examine up close.
A palette of soft beige, blush pink and natural wood tones lends warmth to the space, while dark timber accents and black metal framing provide a contemporary contrast.
At Chanel & moi – Les Ateliers, clients can glimpse into the expertise behind the House’s care and repair services. Those who book an appointment are welcomed into a consultation lounge for one-on-one discussions. Here, each piece is carefully examined, whether it is a vintage Chanel 2.55 handbag or a contemporary tweed jacket, before possible solutions are proposed.
Care, repair and alteration services are already available at Chanel boutiques, but Chanel & moi – Les Ateliers offers clients a different experience in a dedicated setting. Pavlovsky explained that the space builds on the services offered in boutiques, bringing clients closer to the specialists responsible for maintaining and restoring their creations.
“Chanel boutiques will always welcome all care, repair and alteration needs,” he said.
He added that the Singapore atelier is designed to provide an intimate, welcoming environment where clients can engage with artisans and gain a deeper appreciation of their expertise.
One of the atelier’s distinctive features is the opportunity for clients to observe artisans at work. Behind a floor-to-ceiling glass wall, a dedicated ready-to-wear workspace allows visitors to watch couturiers mend and alter garments to suit individual clients while respecting their original construction. This service could be especially useful for someone who has inherited a vintage piece and wants to make it their own.
“The idea is for clients to immerse themselves in Chanel’s care, repair and alteration savoir-faire,” said Pavlovsky.
These are no ordinary tailors and seamstresses either. Artisans in Chanel & moi – Les Ateliers undergo specialised training within the Maison’s ecosystem to ensure the preservation of each creation.
For pieces that require particularly complex repairs, Chanel draws on the expertise of its artisans at Verneuil-en-Halatte in France, where its iconic handbags are made.
“Some of our clients have handbags that have been in their families for generations, or pieces that are particularly worn or require very complex repairs,” Pavlovsky explained.
In such cases, the handbags are entrusted to the French atelier for restoration, he added.
The atelier also houses a knitwear specialist, who works in a dedicated space behind the ready-to-wear atelier.
Watchmakers and fine jewellery specialists operate in a separate workspace, where strict cleanliness protocols help keep dust, lint and hair at bay. Clients can observe them through a viewing window as they carry out servicing and repairs on watches and jewellery.
Singapore is the fourth city in Chanel’s Les Ateliers network to have a dedicated watches and fine jewellery workspace, after Beijing, Shanghai and Sydney.
Leather goods and eyewear specialists are also available to restore your favourite bags and repair or refit sunglasses and spectacles.
The goal, however, is not necessarily to return a Chanel creation to its original, pristine condition. Preserving its individuality, including the traces of its history, can be just as important.
“We want to preserve its uniqueness and to respect the journey it’s been through. Some people might say that there’s a mark, but want to retain it because there’s a special memory that comes with it,” said Helen Pang, Head of Chanel & moi – Les Ateliers in Singapore.
It is a sentiment that reflects what Pavlovsky has observed among Chanel clients.
“We observe a strong attachment to our products, and a desire among our clients to care for them until they pass them on, which resonates with wider industry shifts around luxury consumption,” he said.
For Chanel, preserving a creation is therefore about more than maintaining its appearance. It also means respecting its character and the personal significance it has acquired over time.
Beyond care and repair, Chanel & moi – Les Ateliers is also a space for storytelling. Interactive displays invite guests to explore the craftsmanship behind the House’s creations, with ceramic watch components, watchmaking tools, deconstructed leather panels and Chanel’s distinctive buttons available to examine up close.
The emphasis on personal interaction also reflects how Chanel sees the expectations of its Southeast Asian clients evolving. According to Pavlovsky, clients in the region value exclusive experiences, heritage storytelling and personalised service, even as they become increasingly connected digitally.
For Chanel, the dedicated atelier offers another way to maintain that personal relationship beyond the boutique.
Fashion thrives on newness, with fresh collections introduced every season. Yet for a house such as Chanel, the challenge is to balance the desire for creative reinvention with the enduring appeal of its established designs.
It is a balance that Pavlovsky believes depends on allowing Chanel’s distinctive codes to evolve without losing their identity.
“What’s exciting is injecting them with energy and sparkle. They must evolve, not remain static,” Pavlovsky said, referring to Chanel’s established design codes.
He pointed to artistic director Matthieu Blazy as an example of how the House continues to reinterpret its heritage. While new creative directions keep Chanel relevant, its commitment to craftsmanship and materials remains central to its identity.
“Chanel is about exceptional heritage, exceptional craftsmanship and materials, and of course creation: the spark that will take the House in exciting new directions.”
For Pavlovsky, the value of Les Ateliers lies as much in maintaining relationships as in maintaining the creations themselves.
“It is really about extending the life of our creations and the relationship with each client beyond the moment of purchase,” he said.
By accompanying clients throughout the life of their pieces, Chanel aims to build lasting trust and strengthen their emotional connection with the House.
That long-term approach also informs Chanel’s investments beyond the atelier. Pavlovsky said the House continues to focus on product traceability and the durability of its materials, alongside services designed to care for existing creations.
For him, Les Ateliers is ultimately an expression of Chanel’s confidence in the lasting quality of its products and the specialist knowledge required to preserve them.
The arrival of Chanel & moi – Les Ateliers brings Parisian savoir-faire closer to Singapore than ever. More than a place to have treasured pieces restored, it opens the doors to a world of craftsmanship that is usually tucked behind the scenes. By inviting clients to observe the artisans at work and discover the intricate techniques behind the Maison’s creations, the space proves that true luxury lies in the art of lasting care, and is a reminder of how the smallest details often make the biggest difference.