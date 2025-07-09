Chanel marks 110 years with style — and stars — by supersizing its couture salon in a palace

Only Chanel would call its legendary Rue Cambon salon "too small" — then rebuild it, supersized, in a palace.

On Tuesday (Jul 8), as the house marked 110 years of its haute couture — a century and more of Coco Chanel's revolution in how women dress — it blew up its atelier as a giant set inside the freshly restored Grand Palais, turning intimacy into spectacle for a nature-drenched show at Paris Couture Week.

Chanel, whose founder banished corsets and reimagined luxury as liberation, showed just how far that legacy stretches — from the tiny salons of 1915 to its modern colossus.