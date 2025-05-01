Chanel Cruise 2025/2026: A dreamy collection inspired by the beauty of Lake Como in Italy

Chanel’s cruise collections have long been synonymous with exotic destinations — think Marseille, Havana, Dubai. For its Cruise 2025/2026 presentation, the storied French house staged a breathtaking show at Lake Como, Italy.

The runway unfolded at Villa d’Este, a historic property originally built in 1568 by Pellegrino Tibaldi as a private villa. Converted into a luxury hotel in 1873, it was a summer retreat frequented by European social elites.

Chanel’s connection to Lake Como stretches back decades. Founder Gabrielle Chanel was friends with Italian film icon Luchino Visconti — a key figure in mid-century cinema and a frequent visitor to the region. That personal and cultural legacy informs the collection’s romantic, cinematic sensibility, captured beautifully in a short film directed by Sofia Coppola.