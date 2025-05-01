Chanel Cruise 2025/2026: A dreamy collection inspired by the beauty of Lake Como in Italy
Making vacation dressing fun again.
Chanel’s cruise collections have long been synonymous with exotic destinations — think Marseille, Havana, Dubai. For its Cruise 2025/2026 presentation, the storied French house staged a breathtaking show at Lake Como, Italy.
The runway unfolded at Villa d’Este, a historic property originally built in 1568 by Pellegrino Tibaldi as a private villa. Converted into a luxury hotel in 1873, it was a summer retreat frequented by European social elites.
Chanel’s connection to Lake Como stretches back decades. Founder Gabrielle Chanel was friends with Italian film icon Luchino Visconti — a key figure in mid-century cinema and a frequent visitor to the region. That personal and cultural legacy informs the collection’s romantic, cinematic sensibility, captured beautifully in a short film directed by Sofia Coppola.
Designed by Chanel’s in-house studio, the collection also drew inspiration from the villa’s natural surroundings. Floral motifs were influenced by the magnolias, wisteria, camellias, rhododendrons, and oleanders blooming in the gardens; the shimmering lakefront; and the soft hues of the property’s architecture.
A total of 69 looks were unveiled, each making a compelling case for the joy of dressing up on holiday. Think straight-cut white trousers, a pea coat in vibrant strawberry pink, and nods to nautical style (naturally).
Other highlights included a black skirt suit glinting with beaded braiding; a flared dress adorned with chiffon flower stripes; and a crisp white ensemble featuring cropped trousers and a Spencer jacket — delivering a modern twist on garden-inspired elegance.
There were also dramatic capes and bold accessories, layers of pearls, oversized poolside bags, glossy patent leather mules, and silk scarves worn as headwraps or tied to the wrist or ankle.
And no Chanel cruise show is complete without star power. Among the celebrities spotted at Villa d’Este were Keira Knightley, Lupita Nyong’o, Margaret Qualley, Fala Chen, Thai singer-actress Achiraya Nitibhon, and Singaporean actress Tasha Low.