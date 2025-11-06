From Lake Como to Raffles Hotel: Chanel’s Cruise 2025/26 show finds a tropical stage in Singapore

On the evening of Nov 4 (Tuesday), guests arrived at Raffles Hotel Singapore for Chanel’s Cruise 2025/26 show. The hotel’s white columns glowed in warm light as the brand presented the same collection first shown six months ago by Lake Como – a reminder that timeless style works anywhere.

First presented in April 2025 at Villa d’Este, the collection unfolded against the backdrop of Italy’s most cinematic lake. Designed by Chanel’s in-house studio, the 69-look wardrobe celebrated the imagination of “hotel life” through floral motifs drawn from the villa’s gardens, shimmering lame recalling water light, and easy silhouettes that balanced nostalgia with ease.

In Singapore, that same spirit found a new accent. Raffles Hotel – another legendary architecture – became a natural sequel to Como’s grand-lakeside narrative.