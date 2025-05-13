Chanel is bringing its most recent Cruise 2026 show from Lake Como to Singapore in November
The runway show will take place on Nov 4 at an undisclosed location.
French fashion house Chanel will stage a replica show of its Cruise 2026 collection in Singapore on Nov 4.
As a “dynamic and multicultural city”, Singapore stands as a “unique gateway to Asia,” Chanel said in a press release.
The Cruise 2026 collection was first unveiled in Lake Como, Italy on Apr 29. The fashion show took place at Villa d’Este, a historic property originally built in 1568 by Italian painter, architect and sculptor, Pellegrino Tibaldi as a private villa.
A total of 69 looks were unveiled, including straight-cut trousers, a pea coat in vibrant strawberry pink, dramatic capes, oversized poolside bags and other bold accessories. Celebrities Keira Knightley, Lupita Nyong’o, Margaret Qualley, Fala Chen and Singaporean actress Tasha Low were in attendance.
Chanel did not disclose the exact location of its upcoming replica show in Singapore. The house previously staged a Cruise show in Singapore in 2013. The collection, designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, was presented at Loewen Cluster in Dempsey Hill.
A Cruise collection, also known as a Resort or Holiday collection, is usually launched between a brand’s fall/winter and spring/summer collections. Bridging the gap between seasons, it was historically designed to offer clients who were escaping the winter suitable pieces for travel to warmer climates. Today, Cruise collections cater to a wider audience with versatile, comfortable and timeless pieces.
