Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton: Inside the biggest Cruise 2027 shows
From Matthieu Blazy’s first Chanel cruise collection in Biarritz to Demna’s Gucci takeover of Times Square, Cruise 2027 saw fashion’s biggest houses turn travel, cinema and spectacle into acts of storytelling.
The cruise collections are now a defining fixture of the fashion calendar, transporting the fashion set from one destination to another while reaffirming fashion’s power to conjure escapism. Whether staged on an island in Dubai or atop a futuristic bridge cutting through verdant forests in Kyoto, past blockbuster productions by four of the world’s biggest fashion houses – Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton – have showcased visual storytelling as one of fashion’s most powerful tools.
They have also become important platforms for creative directors to expand the worlds of the houses they lead. That was certainly the case for Cruise 2027, which saw three designers unveil their first cruise collections for their respective maisons. From Matthieu Blazy’s colour-drenched outing at Chanel to Demna’s study of Italian elegance at Gucci, the season offered a rich spectrum of perspectives.
CHANEL
Perched on the Basque coast in southwestern France, Biarritz rose to prominence as a resort town after becoming a favourite among European royalty in the 19th century. Like many before her, Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel was also drawn to Biarritz; it was here that she established her first couture house and introduced her early collections to the town’s affluent visitors. It was a key moment in the brand’s history, and one that Matthieu Blazy instinctively returned to when presenting his first Cruise collection for Chanel. In many ways, Biarritz became the thread connecting the house’s past with its future.
Held inside Le Casino Municipal, with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean framed by the salon’s grand windows, the show marked Blazy’s ongoing exploration of the enduring codes of Chanel. He opened with an interpretation of the little black dress – a piece of clothing so intrinsically tied to Chanel and the ideals of empowerment and liberation it has long represented. His version paid homage to the archival 1926 version, with the statement bow from the original sketch playfully applied to a clutch.
That sense of playfulness echoed throughout the collection, from colourful striped tote bags and maximalist skirts to mermaid-like skirt suits rendered in shimmering paillettes. The house’s iconic double C logo appeared as a bold outline on a monochrome dress and as abstract motifs across shirts. Swim caps, shell-shaped earrings and a now-viral “heel cap”, which left models walking almost barefoot, anchored the collection in a distinctly nautical spirit.
DIOR
Fashion and Hollywood have long existed in creative dialogue, each shaping ideas of glamour, image-making and popular culture. For Jonathan Anderson’s debut cruise collection at Dior – and his first co-ed show since taking up the creative director role – he revisited the house’s longstanding ties to cinema. “Christian Dior understood how important the idea of ‘the dream’ was for people after the war – as a form of escapism,” he explained in the show notes. “He explored this in couture, his Surrealist friends were obsessed with dreams and, of course, Hollywood is ‘The Dream Factory’. It was all part of the same cross-cultural shift.”
Christian Dior’s cinematic legacy included work on Stage Fright, the Alfred Hitchcock film starring Marlene Dietrich – a collaboration that inspired the famous line, “No Dior, no Dietrich!” A Bar jacket worn by Dietrich was one of the collection’s starting points, which Anderson reinterpreted through frayed edges, frilled skirts and impeccably tailored tuxedo versions.
The Californian poppy surfaced as a recurring floral motif, appearing as embellishments on drop-waist dresses and fluttering details on another standout look. These married Dior’s craftsmanship with Hollywood fantasy. The sleek chrome of vintage Cadillacs in the show space at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art was echoed in new iterations of the Saddle bag first imagined by John Galliano. For the men, Anderson proposed sequinned suits, sweeping capes, distressed jeans laced with silver chains and shirts that featured the works of American artist Ed Ruscha.
GUCCI
Demna’s tenure at Gucci has so far centred on studying the archetypes of style – an approach he described as “character studies”. His latest Cruise collection for the Italian fashion house marked the fourth chapter of this exploration. The focus, he said, was on creating “a core wardrobe of staple pieces that form the foundation of the House’s stylistic language.”
This translated into a showcase of Gucci’s savoir-faire, from glamorous evening gowns and impeccably tailored outerwear to timeless separates. These looks were brought to life by figures such as Tom Brady and Paris Hilton, who strode through the heart of New York’s Times Square embodying an eclectic cast of characters one might encounter on the streets.
Why New York? The city was chosen because of its ties to the brand’s illustrious past: it welcomed Gucci’s first store outside of Italy in 1953. Fittingly, the iconic billboards that illuminate Times Square thus became giant spotlights that highlighted Demna’s vision for Gucci. Beyond the passage of wardrobe staples, the collection was punctuated by Demna signatures that recalled his work at Balenciaga: duvet-like stoles that enveloped the body in a cocooning embrace, and a provocative bandeau top rendered in Gucci’s signature Web stripe.
LOUIS VUITTON
Travel, a spirit so deeply woven into the DNA of Louis Vuitton, found a new expression in its latest Cruise 2027 show. Staged at The Frick Collection in New York, where Louis Vuitton is a principal cultural sponsor for the next three years, the collection fused Nicolas Ghesquiere’s penchant for retro-futurism with the visual cues of Americana and the frisson of New York’s uptown and downtown energy, accented by the bold graphic energy of Keith Haring’s illustrations.
With A-listers and brand ambassadors such as Alysa Liu and Felix of Stray Kids in attendance, the show unfolded as a visual diary of a spectacular cross-country journey, with New York as the starting point. Ghesquiere’s signature vests and jackets, marked by their power-shouldered ‘80s inflection, were crafted from supple leather with a weathered patina. Dusty oranges and rich blues recalled the sandy valleys that meet the vast expanse of clear skies. Aerodynamic jumpsuits with layers of ruffles, sporty boy shorts, and sharp suiting captured the dynamism of city living.
An antique Louis Vuitton trunk, hand-painted by Haring, served as another key reference point for the collection. The late artist’s iconic lines traced miniature trunk bags and exploded into vibrant colour across a sculptural top and jacket.