Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton: Inside the biggest Cruise 2027 shows

The cruise collections are now a defining fixture of the fashion calendar, transporting the fashion set from one destination to another while reaffirming fashion’s power to conjure escapism. Whether staged on an island in Dubai or atop a futuristic bridge cutting through verdant forests in Kyoto, past blockbuster productions by four of the world’s biggest fashion houses – Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton – have showcased visual storytelling as one of fashion’s most powerful tools.

They have also become important platforms for creative directors to expand the worlds of the houses they lead. That was certainly the case for Cruise 2027, which saw three designers unveil their first cruise collections for their respective maisons. From Matthieu Blazy’s colour-drenched outing at Chanel to Demna’s study of Italian elegance at Gucci, the season offered a rich spectrum of perspectives.

CHANEL