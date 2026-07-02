Chanel vs Dior: Why luxury’s two biggest reboots are under scrutiny

The two French luxury houses, which trade on the reputations of their eponymous founders, have tasked Blazy and Anderson with revitalising client interest after one of the sharpest slowdowns since the financial crisis.

Chanel told the FT that sales were growing by a high single-digit percentage in 2026. That compares with expected industry growth of 2.5 per cent for the year, according to Morgan Stanley.

The new range, which uses bolder shapes and textures than the collections of Blazy’s predecessor Virginie Viard, has only been in stores since March, but Chanel chief executive Leena Nair said “the indicators are strong”.

Chanel reported revenues of US$19.3 billion (S$24.99 billion) last year. If Blazy mania helps the company grow sales 10 per cent in 2026, Morgan Stanley estimates it could capture about 30 per cent of the entire growth in the luxury fashion and leather goods industry.

“The bears — where our own view is currently tilted — would argue that in the context of anaemic industry growth, Chanel’s revival has to come at the expense of peers” such as Dior, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note.

While Chanel’s reboot has delivered immediate results, Dior says it is playing the long game.

“It’s a huge transformation every time we change artistic directors, which is why we try to have our creatives stay for as long as possible . . . [it] requires time,” said Dior chief executive Delphine Arnault.

“All of Jonathan’s collections are working very, very well . . . he has revitalised the women’s bag category among others,” she added.