Which luxury handbags are most coveted by Singaporeans right now?

When it comes to designer handbags, it is often the latest and trendiest drops that dominate the headlines – and Instagram. But have you ever wondered which arm candies can actually withstand the test of time without looking dated within a season or two?

Besides the Hermes Birkin and Chanel flap bags, what other luxury bags do fashion lovers have on regular rotation?

To answer this question, Style Theory, one of the most established fashion rental platforms in Southeast Asia, analysed user decisions over the past year to discover what Singapore’s most coveted designer handbags are.

From its inventory of over 1,700 handbags, with brands ranging from Louis Vuitton and Gucci to Off-White and JW Anderson, Style Theory released its list of top 10 rental favourite and wishlisted bags.