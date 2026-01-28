Chanel couture gets a breath of fresh air

Fashion powerhouse Chanel stacked the Paris front row like a movie premiere Tuesday: Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, A$AP Rocky, Gracie Abrams, Margaret Qualley.

Then, it handed the spotlight to its new designer, Matthieu Blazy, for his much-anticipated couture debut built on one big, confident swing: joy.

Inside the Grand Palais, the house went full fantasy.

The set was a dream-garden of candy-coloured trees and giant pink-and-red mushrooms: a surreal antidote to the grey January day outside, and to the even heavier mood of the world beyond the doors.