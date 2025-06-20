Wings, comets and lions: Inside Chanel’s new high jewellery collection reveal in Kyoto

"Winging it" took on new meaning for me when I came face to face with Reach For The Stars, Chanel’s newest high jewellery collection unveiled at the Meiji Kotokan Hall of the Kyoto National Museum in Japan.

Stunning as the sizeable 109-piece collection imagined from three key elements – the comet, the wings and the lion – was, I found myself particularly drawn to the newly introduced wings motif.