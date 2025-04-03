The iconic J12 gets a new shade of blue and other highlights from Chanel at Watches & Wonders 2025

It has been 25 years since Chanel’s iconic J12 watch was launched, and now, it comes in a new shade – blue matte ceramic, or “bleu”.

The J12 Bleu made its debut at this year’s Watches & Wonders 2025, which is currently happening in Geneva, Switzerland. It took five years of research for the Chanel Watch Manufacture to develop the new exclusive hue. Aside from its deep and intense blue, the ceramic material is also scratchproof, highly resistant and durable.

“In the course of 25 years, Chanel has elevated ceramic to the level of a precious material,” said Arnaud Chastaingt, director of the Chanel Watchmaking Creation Studio. “The art of ceramic is undeniably Chanel watchmaking and our outstanding savoir-faire – it is an inspiring material that, thanks to the genius of our engineers, offers a vast creative playing field.”