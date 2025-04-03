The iconic J12 gets a new shade of blue and other highlights from Chanel at Watches & Wonders 2025
Alongside the J12 Bleu, Chanel unveiled an array of new creations at Watches & Wonders 2025, including a makeup-inspired capsule collection, a reimagined braided bracelet for the Premiere, and more.
It has been 25 years since Chanel’s iconic J12 watch was launched, and now, it comes in a new shade – blue matte ceramic, or “bleu”.
The J12 Bleu made its debut at this year’s Watches & Wonders 2025, which is currently happening in Geneva, Switzerland. It took five years of research for the Chanel Watch Manufacture to develop the new exclusive hue. Aside from its deep and intense blue, the ceramic material is also scratchproof, highly resistant and durable.
“In the course of 25 years, Chanel has elevated ceramic to the level of a precious material,” said Arnaud Chastaingt, director of the Chanel Watchmaking Creation Studio. “The art of ceramic is undeniably Chanel watchmaking and our outstanding savoir-faire – it is an inspiring material that, thanks to the genius of our engineers, offers a vast creative playing field.”
In the search for a new shade, “I dreamt of giving a colour to black, of illuminating it with blue,” added Chastaingt. “I wanted a blue that has a rigorous elegance, a blue that is nearly black or a black that is nearly blue.”
Indeed, the shade of blue varies in different lighting. The limited-edition J12 Bleu line consists of nine models, ranging from 28mm to 42mm.
Most models are powered by automatic movements, except for the 28mm J12 Blue, which features a high-precision quartz movement, as well as the Diamond Bleu Tourbillon and the J12 Bleu X-Ray, driven by manual-winding calibres. Some models are set with bright blue precious sapphires.
Here are some other highlights from Chanel’s new releases.
BLUSH WATCH CAPSULE COLLECTION
Paying tribute to Chanel Beauty, the Blush Watch Capsule Collection takes inspiration from the vibrant colour palette crafted by the house’s Makeup Creative Studio. The J12 models are adorned with delicate touches of pink and red, while the Boy.Friend models showcase playful pop-art interpretations of Gabrielle Chanel.
The Premiere Charms Blush comes with blush-toned charms that spell out "Chanel." Meanwhile, the Mademoiselle Prive Pincushion Beauty Art is a true work of art, depicting Gabrielle Chanel’s hands alongside her makeup essentials, intertwined with a miniature necklace set with diamonds and pearls. The dial itself is a dazzling display, set with 120 diamonds and 234 yellow gold pearls.
PREMIERE GALON
The Premiere collection gets a new bracelet in the form of a twisted braid, one of Chanel’s most emblematic signature elements. In designing the Chanel wardrobe, Gabrielle Chanel often applied braided trims to her suits to highlights the edges and to decorate the pockets and wrists.
With a twisted braid bangle in 18-carat yellow gold, the Premiere Galon offers a new way of wearing the watch as a jewellery piece. It’s also available in two versions adorned with diamonds.
NECKLACE WATCH COCO BLACK JACKET
This whimsical necklace watch showcases none other than Gabrielle Chanel, elegantly dressed in one of her iconic suits. The black lacquered suit of the pendant is embellished with diamonds, while her signature black boater hat, accented with a diamond ribbon, discreetly houses the watch dial. The piece is a charming way to wear a timepiece as a necklace, blending fashion and function.