In Singapore, a S$3.7 million necklace and other unique jewels on show

In Paris, the iconic Place Vendome is one of the city’s most famous and grandiose neoclassical squares. Over the course of history, it has emerged as the home of high jewellery, boasting an enviable array of the most illustrious brands.

For the house of Chanel, 18 Place Vendome is home to its high jewellery atelier, where jewellery collectors convene from all around the world to admire its remarkable creations, each a reflection of Gabrielle Chanel’s life and spirit.

With many unable to fly to the City Of Lights as a result of travel restrictions, Chanel has brought the magical allure of 18 Place Vendome to Singapore with a private presentation of 42 high jewellery pieces, collectively termed L’Opulence de Chanel.