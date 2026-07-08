At Chanel, Matthieu Blazy turns couture into a dark fairy tale

Inside the Grand Palais in Paris on Tuesday (Jul 7), Chanel's starry salon was swallowed by a garden gone wrong: giant beanstalks climbing to the ceiling and huge flowers blooming a little too brightly to be safe.

Tilda Swinton, Michelle Yeoh and Catherine Deneuve were among the crowd, the kind the Parisian stalwart summons and few others can. The show looked enchanted and faintly poisoned at the same time, which turned out to be the point.

This was designer Matthieu Blazy reaching for the storybook.

The idea came from a small leather-bound book of fairy tales he found on a shelf in house-founder Gabrielle Chanel’s old apartment.