Drop waists, raised stakes: Matthieu Blazy resets Chanel’s proportions
In his second collection, Matthieu Blazy plunged Chanel’s waistlines and channelled the twenties with a modern edge. The question is whether the house’s most loyal clients will follow.

From knit suit-jackets to metallic mesh tweed motifs, Matthieu Blazy rebuilds Chanel’s signatures with modern materials, then turns up the glamour for the fall/winter 2026 collection. (Photo: Chanel)

10 Mar 2026 10:06AM
Chanel 's Matthieu Blazy is still building.

Six months into his tenure at the Parisian stalwart, the designer staged his second ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week Monday, where brightly coloured cranes rose from a holographic floor — a deliberate signal that the construction is ongoing.

For Parisians who have spent years staring at the real thing above Notre-Dame cathedral, the set was perhaps less dreamy than intended.

The audience inside the Grand Palais suggested the foundations are solid: Margot Robbie, Oprah, Jennie, Kylie Minogue, Lily-Rose Depp, Teyana Taylor and Olivia Dean all turned up to watch the next floor go on.

THE CATERPILLAR AND THE BUTTERFLY

Chanel's fall/winter 2026 collection. (Photo: Chanel)

Blazy took his cue from a quote from Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel: “We need dresses that crawl and dresses that fly.”

The collection was structured around that tension — plain against spectacular, function against fantasy — with a discipline his sprawling debut last October sometimes lacked.

The opening looks were austere by design.

Black knit zip-ups, tweed blousons and boxy overshirts arrived with little more than four gold buttons to signal they belonged to Chanel.

Chanel's fall/winter 2026 collection. (Photo: Chanel)
Chanel's fall/winter 2026 collection. (Photo: Chanel)

In the vast runway space, they could read as underwhelming.

But Blazy’s point was architectural: the suit, he said, is “the first brick” — and everything else rises from it.

That logic tracks to the founder.

In her apartment on Rue Cambon, a wall is covered in gauze painted gold — something poor made precious.

Chanel built a house on that idea, borrowing from everyday dress and elevating it.

Blazy is doing the same with her codes, stripping the suit to a knit shirt jacket or pressed-tweed blouson before rebuilding it in silicone-woven fabric and metallic mesh.

DROPPING THE WAISTLINE, RAISING THE STAKES

Chanel's fall/winter 2026 collection. (Photo: Chanel)

The collection’s most provocative move was its silhouette.

Blazy pulled waistlines dramatically low — belts slung to mid-thigh, pleated skirts starting where blazers ended.

The references were retro flapper filtered through a modern lens: drop-waisted twinsets, patchwork dresses with floral embroidery, vivid patterned knits with a twenties pulse.

Chanel's fall/winter 2026 collection. (Photo: Chanel)

A furry coat in bold geometric colour could have been worn in a chic part of London's Camden.

Whether the ultra-low waistlines will land with the well-heeled clients who pack Chanel’s front rows is another question.

Selling a radically new proportion to women with deep loyalty to the house is a different challenge than winning critical praise.

WHEN NIGHT FELL

The final stretch answered that concern with force. Sequined plaid suits arrived in dazzling color. Beaded coats glinted with star-chart embroidery.

Metallic mesh was woven to mimic tweed motifs, and several models wore pastel-tinted hair to match their looks.

Fabric flowers burst from bodices.

Chanel's fall/winter 2026 collection. (Photo: Chanel)
Chanel's fall/winter 2026 collection. (Photo: Chanel)

Trailing ribbons, layered ruffles, and insect-wing detailing turned the runway into something closer to spectacle than commerce.

Blazy cast wide — teens through to women in their fifties — and let the show breathe, with a runway circuit that took models the better part of five minutes.

He framed it all with seven pared-back black and cream looks, as if to say: whatever else changes, the Chanel you know isn’t going anywhere.

If this second outing holds — on the penultimate day of fashion week — Blazy has found something rare at a heritage house: a way to honour the founder’s voice without simply echoing it.

Source: AP/bt

